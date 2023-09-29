Visit of relevant UN agencies to Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be conducted in coming days - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A visit of relevant UN agencies to Karabakh will be conducted in the coming days, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"As it is well-known, for a long-period of time, during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia, Armenian side has always blocked or restricted international missions from visiting the occupied territories to verify the results of occupation, destruction, illegal activities, including illegal settlements. Moreover, even following limited missions, Armenia either ignored or misinterpreted their findings.

Despite the mentioned inactions, following the anti-terrorism measures conducted several days ago, Azerbaijan has invited relevant UN agencies to visit its Karabakh region. Such a visit will be conducted in the coming days under the auspices of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, in line with the UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025).

The visit will create an opportunity to familiarize with current humanitarian activities of Azerbaijan in the region. Moreover, certain infrastructure restoration, the process of disarmament and seizure of weaponry from illegal Armenian armed forces, and threats emanating from the landmines will be demonstrated to the members of the team," Hajizada said.