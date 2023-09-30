Armenia abusing International Court of Justice for its insidious political agenda - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Armenia is abusing the International Court of Justice for its insidious political agenda, as the UN Security Council, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Further requests submitted by Armenia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the purpose of indication of provisional measures regarding the application of International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (‘CERD’) to the Armenia v. Azerbaijan case dated September 29 are completely unfounded and absurd.

These new requests ignoring the previous decision of the International Court of Justice and demonstrating continuation of Armenia’s claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as aiming at inciting and promoting racial hatred against Azerbaijanis are completely unacceptable.

Armenia is abusing the International Court of Justice for its insidious political agenda, as the UN Security Council. It should be noted that this is the 3rd time Armenia has raised claims at the Court this year. On January, 2 requests out of 3 were rejected, 1 was granted in a limited form, and the requests submitted on May were unanimously rejected in July.

Azerbaijan will present its position reflecting the consistent arguments against these new unfounded claims of Armenia at the Court," Hajizada said.