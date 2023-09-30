Azerbaijani president's rep, Iranian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi met with Khalaf Khalafov, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the regional situation.

The situation with Azerbaijan's Karabakh was also discussed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on September 17, 2023. The ministers discussed bilateral issues, as well as the current regional situation in the post-conflict period.

During the telephone conversation, issues that arose following the results of recent meetings held between the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, and further steps to be taken were discussed.

In addition, the contribution of high-level meetings and interdepartmental contacts between the two countries to the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations was highly appreciated.