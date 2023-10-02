74th International Astronautical Congress to give new impetus to development of space industry, high technologies in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The 74th International Astronautical Congress will give a new impetus to development of space industry, development of high technologies in Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

"The Congress here in Baku will definitely give a new impetus to the development of space industry, development of high tech and innovation sector of our country, its modernization.

Now modernization is a word, which characterizes our vision for the future, our agenda and our plans. During the times of independence, Azerbaijan transformed into an active member of international community. Our policy is always very clear, transparent, straightforward, and is aimed at winning friends and enhancing cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev noted.