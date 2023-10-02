Azerbaijani president's administration talks governance of areas inhabited by Armenian residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Governance in areas of Azerbaijan inhabited by Armenian residents is carried out through the offices of special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Residents may be involved in the work of the offices of the special representatives, it was noted.

According to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, municipalities are formed through elections.

Citizenship issues of residents are addressed based on relevant procedures and in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.