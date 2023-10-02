Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh entitled to social benefits, social services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Armenian residents of Karabakh will be covered by the system of labor remuneration and social payments applied throughout the country, Trend reports via Administration of the President of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has started practical activities for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

During the meetings, the reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented and discussions were held around this.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regardless of ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation, equality of rights and freedom of everyone is guaranteed, including the security of everyone.