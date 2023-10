BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The false statements of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during her visit to Armenia about the “blockade” and “forced migrants” do not serve peace, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said, Trend reports.

“Catherine Colonna’s statement “France is always with Armenia” finally tore off all masks in the context of France’s claims to the role of a neutral mediator,” Aykhan Hajizada said.