'Khazri-2023' joint tactical exercises continue in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises with the participation of warships and military personnel of the naval forces of both countries continue, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the plan, a number of tasks were worked out in interoperability with other types of troops in the warships’ training areas.

The sailors of both countries demonstrate high professionalism in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises.

It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation takes part as an observer in the exercises, which will continue until October 8.

VIDEO: