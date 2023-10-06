Unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan in language of pressure - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. France, which is calling for pressure on Azerbaijan, should be reminded it is pointless and unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of pressure, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the allegations by French President Emmanuel Macron during the press conference in Granada, Trend reports.

"It would be more beneficial for France to put an end to its insidious policy aimed at supporting and arming aggressive Armenia in our region, hindering peace and stability in the region, instead of issuing such irresponsible statements," the ministry said.

"Azerbaijan is taking measures for reintegration of its Armenian residents within its Constitution and relevant legislation, and our country, as always, remains the most interested party in building peace in the region on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity with Armenia," the ministry said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.