Whole story about Armenian people's antiquity is a fairy tale - historian on Baku Network (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. An interview with Armenian historian and writer Philip Ekozyants aired on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

As the historian noted, the Armenians are surprised that he showed them materials from philologists and linguists of the 16th-17th centuries, which openly stated that the Armenian language is similar to Turkish.

“Turchik, Armenian, Tartarik are one and the same thing. This language consisted of Hebrew, Latin, Greek, Gali and Spanish words, and a few Turkic ones. This was the same Grabar, which today is passed off as the ancient Armenian language. All this story is fairy tales that rest on one single work by Koriun [the earliest Armenian-language author who lived in the 5th century],” he added.