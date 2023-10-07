Armenian people are brilliantly conceived, implemented project - historian on Baku Network (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. An interview with Armenian historian and writer Philip Ekozyants aired on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

He noted that all of Armenia's problems issue from a distorted vision of the past.

According to him, Armenian textbooks depict events which never took place and were completely different.

“It's clear that the Armenian people are a project that was brilliantly conceived and implemented. This project is in the hands of people who are far from Armenia, and is managed through the church. Their task is to expand the influence of the authorities. None of those who created this project, didn't plan for Armenians to live in peace. This project was created to counteract the Muslim world," Ekozyants added.