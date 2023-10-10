Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 10 October 2023 13:15 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye's FM arrives in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

Humay Aghajanova
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan has arrived in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

Turkish minister is currently participating in the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal, and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.

