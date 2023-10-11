EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, the Ministry told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues of normalization of relations between the two countries, the recent situation in the region, and steps taken towards the reintegration of the local Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Will be updated