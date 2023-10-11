Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 11 October 2023 15:33 (UTC +04:00)
EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, the Ministry told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues of normalization of relations between the two countries, the recent situation in the region, and steps taken towards the reintegration of the local Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Will be updated

EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)
EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)
EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)
EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)
EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)
EU special representative and FM discuss tidying relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more