We are ready to continue working on peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. We are ready for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are ready to continue working on the peace treaty, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with the participants of the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries.

“In case the mediation of the Russian Federation is rejected by the Armenian side, I think that direct negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia may be an alternative. We will analyze any other platforms, taking into account the attitude of these countries, which offer their services, to the truth – not to Azerbaijan, but to the truth and international law,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.