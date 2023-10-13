EU hopes Azerbaijan, Armenia firm up engagement within Brussels meeting - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The EU expects that the engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be firmed up during the meeting in Brussels scheduled for October-end, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, said, Trend reports.

“Back from Baku and Yerevan where I discussed next steps towards comprehensive normalisation. Important for Azerbaijan and Armenia to stay committed to a positive and agreed agenda,” he wrote on his page on X.

Earlier, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, announced that Brussels has invited leaders of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to participate in a trilateral meeting before the end of the month.