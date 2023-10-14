Azerbaijan - country with largest cargo fleet on Caspian Sea – prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The disruption of transport chains in various regions against the backdrop of geopolitical realities that have begun to change rapidly in recent years, as well as the emerging energy and economic crisis have proved how far-sighted the policy of infrastructure construction pursued by President Ilham Aliyev and his foreign policy strategy is, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the conference titled "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood", Trend reports.

He noted that today Azerbaijan is the country with the largest civil air fleet in the region and the largest sea cargo fleet in the Caspian Sea.

"In general, eight international airports have been built and reconstructed in Azerbaijan during the leadership of the head of state. The number of international airports in the country will reach nine after the commissioning of the Lachin International Airport,” said Asadov.

“President Ilham Aliyev is consistently working to strengthen the status of Azerbaijan as a country of green energy on a global scale. The scale of potential in this area has already been determined, large investments are being attracted, and an agreement has been signed with the EU as an export market,” he said.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.