Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day, Trend reports.

"On the 32nd Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our Member State, the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend heartfelt wishes to the government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan," the OTS wrote on its page on X.

Today is the Day of the Restoration of State Independence in Azerbaijan.

The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act 'On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan' on October 18, 1991.

The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law 'On Independence Day'.

With the approval of the law, October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence.