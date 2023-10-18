Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with his Iranian colleague Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as part of the extraordinary expanded meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee at the level of foreign ministers on October 18, Trend reports.

issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, issues of multilateral regional cooperation, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed during the meeting.

The importance of bilateral contacts between the countries, which have recently become more frequent, meetings held within the framework of the bilateral economic commission, was noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as about the work carried out in the region after the anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

The minister also noted the importance of the "Memorandum of Understanding signed on October 6, 2023 on the creation of new communication links between the East Zangezur Economic Region and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran" in terms of the development and expansion of transport and communications in the region.

"Azerbaijan is determined to promote peace and security in the region and regional cooperation," said the minister.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues.