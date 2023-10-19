Baku Initiative Group to organize conference against French colonialism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) will organize an international conference themed "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference will include representatives from 14 countries and maritime territories held by France under colonial control (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.

The BIG was established on July 6, 2023 by participants of the "Complete Eradication of Colonialism" conference during the meeting of ministers of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the struggle for the freedom of peoples located in various regions of the world who continue to suffer from colonization in the 21st century.