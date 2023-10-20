Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exchange experience in military sphere (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The delegation of Uzbekistan Defense Ministry, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, met with Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev at the Defense Ministry, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the sides discussed reforms carried out in Azerbaijan Army, the importance of learning advanced experience in the field of army development. The meeting participants held detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then the guests visited the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University. The Uzbek delegation was presented briefings on various topics.

The guests got acquainted with the created conditions and got information about the activities of the center.

Afterward, the Uzbek representatives attended one of the Operations Commando units got acquainted with the training center of the military unit and the conditions created for military personnel.

The sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.