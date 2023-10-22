Date of meeting of Russian, Turkish, Azerbaijani, Iranian, Armenian FMs in '3+3' format revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The 2nd meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran within the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran and Türkiye, and 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) will be held in Tehran on October 23, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the investigation of South Caucasus issues, the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) will be discussed.

One of the main goals of the meeting held in the ‘3+3’ format is to solve the regional problems without the participation of countries outside the region and with the participation of the countries of the region, and the implementation of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Reportedly, the first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

