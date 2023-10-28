Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan in connection with the tragedy that occurred at a mine, Trend reports, referring to the ministry's statement on X (Twitter).

"We are deeply shocked by the tragic consequences of the explosion in a mine in Kazakhstan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families, the brotherly people and the government of Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is by Kazakhstan's side," the Ministry said.

There were 252 people in the mine at the time of the explosion. The number of victims has reached 32.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the scene. He expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of the miners, and also instructed to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

Search and rescue work continues at the site of the accident.

In connection with the explosion, a headquarters was created. Head of the executive power of the Karaganda region, General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor of the Karaganda region, special law enforcement agencies are located at the Kostenko mine.

According to preliminary data, a gas methane explosion occurred.

Kazakhstan declared October 29 as the Day of National Mourning.