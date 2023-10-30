Azerbaijani FM off on official visit to UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to the capital of the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi on October 30, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Within the framework of the visit, which took place at the invitation of the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it is planned to hold high-level meetings.

Azerbaijan has big plans for cooperation with the UAE, especially in the renewable energy sector. In particular, Azerbaijan has inked three pivotal investment agreements with the UAE-based company Masdar, facilitating the development of green energy projects with a cumulative capacity of 1000 MW.

These contracts encompass the establishment of a 445 MW solar power plant in Bilasuvar region, a 315 MW solar power plant in Banke settlement of Neftchala region, and 240 MW wind power plant projects in Absheron-Garadagh region.

These agreements constitute the initial phase of the Executive Agreements entered into with Masdar in June 2022, focusing on the assessment, development, and execution of 4 GW Mega projects in renewable energy sources.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel