Azerbaijan's military officials hold event in Tovuz dedicated to 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan held an event in Tovuz dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via Military Prosecutor's Office.

Before the event, which was held in Tovuz district together with the district administration and servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, flowers were laid at the monument to Heydar Aliyev and the stand of martyrs, their memory was honored with a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Then greetings of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev were conveyed to the personnel and other participants of the event.

Head of Tovuz district executive authority Mammad Mammadov, head of Criminalistics and Information Technologies Department of Military Prosecutor's Office, justice colonel Emil Karimov, senior assistant of Military Prosecutor, head of press service, chief justice counselor Firad Aliyev, Tovuz district prosecutor, chief justice counselor Maarif Huseynov, military prosecutor of Shamkir district, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Ilham Babayev, Colonel Ilgar Hasmammadov and others spoke about life and multifaceted activity of Heydar Aliyev, his unprecedented services to the Azerbaijani state and people, contribution to world politics, as well as unprecedented work done in Azerbaijan in all spheres for the last 20 years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The event also mentioned Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, successful anti-terrorist activities of local nature.

Then, speeches were made within the framework of legal education of servicemen, their questions were answered and their problems were listened to.

