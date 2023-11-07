Azerbaijani FM off to Serbia on official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, went on an official visit to Serbia on November 7, 2023, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that it is planned to hold meetings of Jeyhun Bayramov with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and other high-ranking officials during the visit.

In addition, Bayramov met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlic, on October 6.

The meeting discussed topical issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as the current situation in the region.

In developing the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in numerous spheres, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the significance of the two countries' interactions and exchanges, particularly the ongoing political discussion between their leaders.

