Anti-terror operation carried out by Azerbaijani armed forces with high precision in Karabakh this September crowned unique victory - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The anti-terror operation carried out by Azerbaijani armed forces with high precision in Karabakh this September crowned this unique victory achieved through hard work and dedication and under supreme command of President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He sent the congratulatory letter President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"I am very proud to celebrate this blessed Victory Day in 2023, the year of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of our republic and the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The anti-terror operation you carried out with high precision in Karabakh this September crowned this unique victory achieved through hard work and dedication and under your supreme command. The glorious flag of Azerbaijan raised by Your Excellency now flies in the skies of the Motherland and has become a source of great joy and happiness for the Republic of Türkiye and the entire Turkic world.

I pray for God's mercy to all our Azerbaijani brothers who died for the homeland, remember them with respect, and express my gratitude to our veterans.

I want to emphasize that I am following with appreciation the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated districts and that we, as Türkiye, will always continue to be by your side in this matter, as indeed in everything else.

With the strength we derive from the unbreakable bonds of our brotherhood and alliance embodied in the “One nation, two states” motto, the concept of “Unity in joy and sorrow” crowned by the Shusha Declaration we signed together with Your Excellency, together we will take all steps, with the peace and prosperity of our countries, necessary to establish lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as we have done so far," reads the letter.