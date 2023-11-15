Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan exempts import of several goods from customs duties

Politics Materials 15 November 2023 13:43 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Azerbaijani Parliament's plenary assembly debated amending the law "On Customs Tariffs" to exempt the import of equipment for the manufacture of defense products, oil and gas export activities, and humanitarian commodities from customs taxes, Trend reports.

Moreover, the amendment determined cases of exemption of gold product imports from customs duties.

The amendment, after discussion, was put to a vote and adopted.

Previously, on July 17, 2023, the import of personal armor and mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan was exempted from taxes and customs duties.

