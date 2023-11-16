Azerbaijan's parliament speaker, chairwoman of Russia's Federation Council talk inter-parliamentary relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko in Bishkek, Trend reports.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Satisfaction was expressed with the progressive development of relations between the two countries in economic, political and humanitarian spheres. The important role of regular meetings and discussions of the heads of state in the further expansion of the relations was noted.

Matviyenko highlighted the need to develop trade and economic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, interregional relations, and also drew attention to the fact that the implementation of major infrastructure projects is being discussed.

The chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia touched upon the role of legislative bodies in the development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Gafarova, in turn, provided extensive information on the current situation in the region. She reminded that after Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation in 2020, it offered Armenia to normalize relations and sign a peace treaty. Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, continued political and military provocations, mining of Azerbaijani territories, as well as support for the illegal regime in on Azerbaijan's territories. Gafarova also informed about the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in September of this year, which have become a consequence of all this.

She brought to attention that Azerbaijan strives to ensure permanent peace and security in the region and that the signing of a peace agreement will lead to sustainable regional stability and security. Unfortunately, instead of signing the peace agreement initiated by Azerbaijan, Armenia is waging a dirty campaign against Azerbaijan on international platforms, trying to mislead the international community with far-fetched accusations, she said.

The speaker of the parliament expressed regret that some countries have joined this false campaign against Azerbaijan and stated that this is unacceptable.

Furthermore, she shared her opinion on the current state of relations between Russia, Azerbaijan and legislative bodies. Touching upon the inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, Gafarova highlighted the unique role of legislative bodies in the development of bilateral ties.

In general, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

