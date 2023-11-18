Azerbaijani minister of defense expresses condolences to Uzbek counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letter of condolences to the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"I am deeply saddened by the news about death of the crew members as a result of the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter of the Air Defense and Air Force Troops' Command of Uzbekistan during training flight at the Kattakurgan training range in Samarkand region," he said.

"I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families," Zakir Hasanov noted.

"May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!," he added.