Women's employment becomes key issue in Saudi Arabia - Secretary General of Family Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Women's employment has become a key issue in Saudi Arabia, Secretary General of the Family Council in Saudi Arabia Maimoonah Al-Khalil said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement "Advancement of Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku.

"Once it seemed like a dream to us, but now it is a reality. A woman in Saudi Arabia can change her future. There has been a serious increase in the number of women working in transportation. Women have also made serious progress in the field of education," Maimoonah Al-Khalil added.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

