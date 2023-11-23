Azerbaijani MFA reveals date of meeting of border delimitation commission with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The meeting of the border delimitation commission will be held on November 30 in the border area between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

Earlier, Hajizada's Armenian counterpart Ani Badalyan wrote on a social network that “the meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on border delimitation, according to the preliminary agreement, will take place on November 30”.

On November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry, in response to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement, said that Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku.

The Armenian ministry noted that Armenia reaffirms its political will to repair relations with Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to build peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Prior to that, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that Azerbaijan is ready to hold bilateral talks with Armenia to expedite the signing of a peace treaty.

"We believe that the two countries should decide together on their future relations," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia are responsible for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable location or the decision to meet at the state border," the ministry pointed out.

"We call on the Armenian side not to allow new unnecessary delays and hope that it will respond positively to this challenge to start negotiations as soon as possible," the ministry said.