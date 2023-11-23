Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with Hungarian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Péter Szijjártó, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Péter Szijjártó is in Azerbaijan to participate in the meetings and summit within the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

During the meeting, current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda issues between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including the current regional situation, were discussed.

The advancement of Azerbaijan-Hungary cooperation in political, economic, transportation, commerce, energy security, education, humanitarian, and other fields was highlighted with satisfaction. The importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of energy security, especially alternative energy, was stressed.

Jeyhun Bayramov also updated the visitors on the post-conflict condition in the region, recent efforts made by Azerbaijan to advance the peace agenda, and Azerbaijan's perspective on the prospects of the peace process. At the same time, the participation of Hungarian firms in Azerbaijan's restoration and reconstruction work in territory liberated from Armenian domination was appreciated.

Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary is interested in the continuing development of strategic connections between the two nations, particularly the need to leverage existing resources. The work of the bilateral economic commission has been praised. Péter Szijjártó stressed the significance of collaborative initiatives implemented in this direction when discussing Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security.

During the meeting, the parties discussed other bilateral and regional matters of mutual concern.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel