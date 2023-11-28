Baku Network hosts talks on France's role in South Caucasus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Baku Network platform hosted discussions on France's role in the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Сhief editor of the French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper Jean-Michel Brun reviewed the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, focusing on the prospects of a potential peace treaty. The talks went further to delve into France's role in these diplomatic processes.

Brun pointed out that the Armenian diaspora in France, consisting of 800,000 people, stands as the largest in Europe. Highlighting France's internal challenges, he noted that when the government is weak, it seeks domestic and foreign enemies. In this context, he believes that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is now framed by France as a struggle on religious grounds.

MP Ganjaliyev noted that Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan are presented as “Muslim Azerbaijan attacking Christian Armenia”, which is a manipulation aimed at changing the essence of the conflict.

In this regard, MP Mikayilova highlighted the importance of clarifying to international partners, particularly France that the core of the problem lies in territorial claims, not religious differences.

The speakers also said that it is crucial for Azerbaijan to enhance its efforts in countering the information war waged against it. They in particular emphasized the substantial disparity in the perception of Azerbaijan and Armenia within Western countries, underscoring the importance of addressing this biased attitude.