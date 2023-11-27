Türkiye supports Baku-Yerevan contacts - minister of national defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Relations between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye have strategic importance, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler said at a meeting with Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts Zakir Hasanov and Juansher Burchuladze in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye is determined to develop these relations.

“We are working to ensure that there is stability in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from occupation. The countries of the region can solve their problems on their own. To prove this to the international community, we support contacts between Yerevan and Baku,” the minister noted.

Guler has arrived in Baku on November 26.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel