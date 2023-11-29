Russia discloses Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers meeting date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The meeting of the Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on December 5, said the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"A meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan - is scheduled for December 5 in Moscow under the chairmanship of our country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov," she said.

Zakharova mentioned that it is planned to consider a wide range of issues of mutual interest while focusing on priorities for developing Caspian littoral cooperation.

According to her, the meeting signifies the launch of a new regular ministerial dialog within the mandate agreed upon during the VI Caspian Summit in Ashgabat in June 2022.

