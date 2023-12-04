Deputy Chairman of Turkish ruling party grateful to President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani people for help during earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Deputy Chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), Member of Parliament for Istanbul Zafer Sirakaya has expressed joy of visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Sirakaya made the remark during a joint press conference with Deputy Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) - Head of the Central Administration Tahir Budagov.

Sirakaya noted that he will address an international conference organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community tomorrow.

"Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have no match in international community. The sayings of Türkiye's former President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk that 'Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow, joy is our joy' and Heydar Aliyev's 'Azerbaijan and Türkiye are one nation, two countries' complement each other. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations play an important role in the unity of the Turkic world," Sirakaya said.

He thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for the help provided during the earthquake in Türkiye and once again congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the second Karabakh war.

Speaking about the anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan against the Armenian separatists, Sirakaya emphasized that the Azerbaijani flag is already flying proudly in Khojaly.

"Türkiye supports and will always support Azerbaijan," he said.

