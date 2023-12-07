Routes through Azerbaijan for many Central Asian countries are considered to be one of priorities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The routes through Azerbaijan for many Central Asian countries are considered to be one of the priorities. As I said, what we have done here on the transportation track already allows us to receive all the cargoes, which they may ship and also in opposite direction,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

“With respect to more interaction, and we always support that, and from Europe to Central Asia, again, it goes through Azerbaijan. So, I always say we have one barrier in front of us - the Caspian Sea - but with the modern technology and fleet, which we have and we built, it will not be a barrier. So, I look with great optimism. We have many investment projects,” the Azerbaijani President mentioned.