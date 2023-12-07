If Armenia demonstrates its willingness to be a good neighbor, it can preserve its sovereignty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Will Armenia demonstrate its willingness to be a good neighbor and to be supportive? Again, it's an open question. I think if they think strategically, that's the only way for Armenia to preserve its sovereignty, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

“What is happening now, as we observed from Baku, in the Armenian government is chaotic shifts from one pole to another. They think that another pole will be a kind of salvation for them. No, it will be just another big brother. Nothing more than that, and whether this big brother will be better than the previous one, I frankly doubt. Because it is very far away. It is not very strongly committed to the region, and from all points of view, pursues its own political or maybe personal ambitious ideas. So, Armenia needs to demonstrate its willingness in order to be part of that integration. As I said, peace agreement is, of course, the main pre-requisite, but not the only one,” the head of state added.