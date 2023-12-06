President Ilham Aliyev calls President Sadyr Japarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. On December 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of his birthday, and wished him good health and success in his presidential activities.

The Kyrgyz President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

The head of state recalled his meetings with the President of Kyrgyzstan both in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, noting that the discussions conducted during these meetings gave a significant impetus to the expansion of friendly and brotherly relations based on mutual trust and support, and the development of the strategic partnership.

During the telephone conversation, the two presidents hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within the SPECA, the Organization of Turkic States and other international organizations.