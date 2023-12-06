New regulations to bind at Azerbaijani special-purpose educational institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A service contract in the internal affairs bodies will be signed with personnel enrolled in special-purpose educational institutions at the bachelor's level, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the "Regulations on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

This agreement, according to the legislation, requires personnel in the aforementioned category to serve in internal affairs bodies for seven years after completing training. Those who do not wish to serve in the internal affairs bodies after completing their training or who leave the service in the internal affairs bodies of their own free will will be required to reimburse the expenses incurred for their training at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' special purpose educational institution.

The Police Academy of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs will define the form of the contract to be signed as well as the mechanism for calculating the expenses incurred.

In the event of a failure to pay voluntarily within the terms stipulated by the contract on service in the internal affairs bodies, the expenses incurred for the training of bachelors in the Ministry of Internal Affairs' higher special-purpose educational institution would be collected in court.

