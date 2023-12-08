Election Commission approves calendar plan for early presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The calendar plan of main actions and activities for holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan has been approved, Trend reports.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has made this decision at its recent meeting.

The information was provided by the CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

