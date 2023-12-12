llham Aliyev chosen as candidate of New Azerbaijan Party for upcoming early presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Ilham Aliyev will be the candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the upcoming early presidential election, Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, Trend reports.

He noted that a new charter of the party was approved at the YAP congress in 2021, according to which the authority to nominate a presidential candidate was transferred to the board.

"This issue will be considered at the board meeting. The Azerbaijani people used to say that the one who liberates Karabakh will become the eternal president of Azerbaijan. I think that President Ilham Aliyev, by the policy he has been pursuing for 20 years, liberating our lands from Armenian occupation, has earned the right to bear such a title. I believe that every Azerbaijani adheres to this opinion," Budagov said.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel