Senegal's representative expects long-term climate finance advance at COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. We expect progress on long-term climate finance at COP29 in Azerbaijan, said Baye Salla Mar, president of the Green Party in Senegal, during the sidelines of the COP28 conference held in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports.

"We commend the UAE for successfully organizing COP28. There has been a significant increase in contributions to the Lost and Damage Fund. We extend our congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting COP29. We expect that logistical problems will be overcome and that long-term climate finance will make significant progress," he said.

It should be noted that the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced on December 11 within the framework of the COP28 conference in Dubai.

COP29 will be held in November 2024.

The Eastern European Regional Group has selected Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29, in 2024.

To note, besides Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were also nominated. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

