Armenia returns captured Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged detained military servicemen, Trend reports.

The two countries exchanged detained military personnel in the vicinity of Bala Jafarli village in Azerbaijan's Gazakh province, near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Babirov (born in 2004) and Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing in April 2023 in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in bad weather conditions. They were later apprehended by Armenian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian personnel as a gesture of peace, inspired by humanist ideals.

