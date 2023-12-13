EU working with Azerbaijan, Armenia to conduct next meeting in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The European Union is working with Azerbaijan and Armenia to conduct another meeting in Brussels, a source at the European Council told Trend.

"The Brussels process is intense and the EU is working with partners to identify next moment for meeting," the source said.

Meanwhile, following the recent agreement reached between Baku and Yerevan on the release of military servicemen, President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed those steps, calling it an "unprecedented opening in political dialogue".

“Welcome in particular release of detainees and unprecedented opening in political dialogue. Establishing and deepening bilateral dialogue between sides has been a key objective of the EU-led Brussels process: today’s [Dec. 7] progress is a key step. I now encourage the leaders to finalise the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal as soon as possible,” he said.