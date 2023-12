BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Russian peacekeepers will also take part in demining the territory of Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The command of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh held negotiations with the Azerbaijani side to obtain consent to demining the territory.

It is noted that peacekeepers continue to constantly interact with Baku to ensure the safety of the civilian population and compliance with the law.