Azerbaijan and Russia discuss extradition and legal assistance matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A delegation of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit to implement the terms of the Cooperation Program for 2021-2023 signed on January 12, 2021, in Moscow between Prosecutor Generals of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation - Kamran Aliyev and Igor Krasnov, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Head of the International Legal Cooperation Department Erkin Alikhanov welcomed the guests and with satisfaction noted the high level of relations between the two Prosecutor's Offices, emphasizing the relevance of the topics to be discussed.

Representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia expressed gratitude for the high hospitality and warm welcome. It was noted that the visit would be beneficial for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Later, within the framework of the Cooperation Program, workshops were held on extradition in criminal cases and legal assistance, including international legal cooperation in the field of organization of search, confiscation, and return of criminally acquired property from abroad, combating domestic violence, protection of the rights of minors, measures to combat crimes committed against minors and peculiarities of the defense of the state prosecution in cases of environmental crimes, and exchange of experience.

The delegation was familiarized with the new administrative building of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Victory Museum. The Russian prosecutors also participated as guests in the regular meeting of the Scientific Advisory Council under the Prosecutor General.

The delegation visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 15 and got acquainted with stands reflecting the life and activity of the Azerbaijan's great leader. The delegation received detailed information about museums and exhibits at the Center.

The guests were also familiarized with the historical and cultural monuments of Baku.

