Number of Azerbaijani pavilion visitors at COP28 in Dubai disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. More than 6,000 people visited the Azerbaijani Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented by a pavilion for the first time at the session held from November 30 through December 12 of this year.

The pavilion was created through the joint efforts of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai during the COP28 on December 11. COP29 will take place in November 2024.

The Eastern European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to host the COP29 next year.

