Azerbaijan's example expounds US devaluing its friends - The Jerusalem Post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The West frequently assists its adversaries while abandoning its allies, and Azerbaijan is subjected to a similar double standard, said Israeli expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar, Trend reports.

Dr. Mordechai Keidar, the most famous Israeli expert on the Arab world and Iran, a former lieutenant colonel of the Intelligence Corps of the Israel Defense Forces, professor of Oriental Studies, director of the Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies of the prestigious Israeli Bar-Ilan University, and researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, wrote about this in an article published in one of the world's most prestigious publications - The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The piece, headed "The West's Double Standards," mentions that Azerbaijan and Armenia just took a significant step toward signing a peace treaty by agreeing on confidence-building measures and the mutual release of personnel. Despite this significant success, many in the West continue to criticize Baku, a close ally of both the US and Israel.

While Azerbaijan is on the verge of resolving its conflict with Armenia, 60 US Senators have urged President Biden to send security support to Yerevan. Furthermore, the Senate recently passed a resolution calling on the United States to halt military aid to Azerbaijan.

"If Washington wishes to bring peace to Baku and Yerevan, shouldn't it engage in peace projects in both nations rather than withholding money from one to support the other? Isn't such action incompatible with the prospects for peace between the two countries?" emphasizes the Israeli professor in his article.

The author noted that the anti-Azerbaijani lobby in the US is actively working to destroy relations between the two countries, drawing attention to the fact that Azerbaijani soldiers are cooperating with their Turkish counterparts to ensure the safe withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan.

In such a position, however, the United States does not respect its friends and, on the contrary, encourages its adversaries. The Israeli orientalist underlined the significance of confronting enemies while remaining on the side of its allies, noting that it is time to change policies.

