Installation of polling stations in liberated territories of Azerbaijan completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The process of establishing polling stations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been completed, said Central Election Commission Chairman Mazahir Panahov during today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

According to him, the necessary conditions have been created at all polling stations across the country to hold elections in accordance with the law.

In the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, 26 polling stations have been established in 9 electoral districts.

In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, following the procedure established by the CEC, the deadline for establishing polling stations in military units located outside populated areas, on ships sailing under the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on oil and gas production platforms located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea (if the number of voters exceeds 50 people), in places of temporary stay of voters (in hospitals, sanatoriums, health centers, etc.).

According to the calendar plan of main actions and measures on the preparation and holding of extraordinary elections by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, these polling stations should be established not less than 50 days before the voting day, i.e., until December 19, 2023.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

